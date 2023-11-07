British figure skaters Torvill and Dean rose to fame when they won a gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo.

The pair, more recently, have featured on ITV's Dancing on Ice.

Torville and Dean were coaches/mentors on the show for the first nine seasons (from 2006 to 2014) before returning with the show in 2018 as judges - a position they have held ever since.

Dancing on Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean to appear on Emmerdale

The Dancing On Ice judges are now set to appear on Emmerdale as part of a Christmas episode of the ITV1 soap.

Dean, 65, said: “It is amazing being here. We have jumped from watching Emmerdale on TV to being in a scene. From the screen to the scene. I’m loving it.”

ITV said filming has already taken place at a location in Leeds and their scene will involve the pair appearing on ice.

Torvill said: “I can’t wait to watch the episode that we are going to be in. It will be surreal sitting at home watching it.”

Production has also teased an Emmerdale character making a festive marriage proposal in the Christmas instalment of the soap.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “We are delighted to welcome Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as our very special guests to Emmerdale.

“Torvill and Dean certainly promise to bring the Christmas magic sparkle to the show.”

Dancing on Ice 2024

Torville and Dean will return with Dancing on Ice in 2024 - an exact release date is yet to be revealed.

The line-up for the ITV1 show has already been confirmed.

The 12 celebrities who will be taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024 are:

Ricky Hatton MBE (World Champion boxer)

Claire Sweeney (Coronation Street)

Hannah Spearritt (S Club 7)

Amber Davies (Love Island winner and West End performer)

Greg Rutherford MBE (Olympic Gold Medalist in Long Jump)

Miles Nazaire (Made in Chelsea)

Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards (Olympic Ski Jumper)

Lou Sanders (Comedian)

Ricky Norwood (EastEnders)

Adele Roberts (DJ and broadcaster)

Ryan Thomas (Actor - formerly from Coronation Street)

Roxy Shahidi (Emmerdale)

Stephen Lustig-Webb, from Gogglebox, was set to take part in the latest instalment of the ITV show but was forced to pull out after breaking his ankle during training.