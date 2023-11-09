From Thursday November 9, there are a variety of items to add to your trolley including Christmas decorations, toys and more.

Let’s take a look at some of the items you’ll find in the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl from Thursday.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This week, Aldi is offering shoppers a range of toys, Christmas gift wrapping essentials and more.

You can find all of the upcoming Specialbuys via the Aldi website.

Little Town Foot To Floor Ride On

As part of Aldi’s toy event, this toy will be coming to stores from Thursday.

Children can get around by pushing along the floor with their feet and it could make the ideal Christmas gift.

It comes with a squeaky horn and storage space under the seat and there are two designs to choose from: Unicorn or dinosaur.

It could be yours for £14.99 at Aldi.

Sylvanian Sugar Sweet Playset

Toys from the Sylvanian Families range are coming to Aldi from Thursday too, including this playset.

It comes with a Marshmallow mouse older sister as well as a range of clothes and accessories.

The playset also comes with a play area and encourages imaginative play.

It will be available for £14.99 at Aldi.

Kirkton House Lit Pampas Grass

Whether you’re trying to add some new decorations to your Christmas set up or you want to make your home cosy, this Lit Pampas Grass could be just what you need.

It comes with intertwined LED lights in warm white and you can choose from two colours of pampas grass – cream or lilac.

They’re available for £12.99 each at Aldi.

Lidl’s middle aisle

Customers will find Christmas trees and decorations in Lidl’s middle aisle from Thursday.

You can find all of the upcoming middle aisle items via the Lidl website.

Livarno Home Large Pre-Lit Christmas Tree

This 6ft 10” Christmas tree will be available to buy at Lidl from Thursday.

It comes with 180 warm white LEDs and it’s splash proof, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use.

The lights have a timer so you don’t need to worry about manually putting your Christmas lights on.

You can make it yours for £49.99 at Lidl.

Livarno Home Straw Animal Decoration

This decoration is made from real straw and adds festive cheer to your home.

Customers can choose from three designs – bear, reindeer or stag.

They will set you back £9.99 each.

Livarno Home Christmas Wreath

Deck the halls with this Christmas wreath – ideal for getting your guests in the festive spirit as soon as they arrive.

The wreaths come in different shapes (round and rectangular) and with gold or red bows on them.

Real spruce cones are used to decorate the wreaths and they could be yours for £14.99 each.