This is to reinforce its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of both customers and colleagues.

From the end of November, Lidl stores will begin to receive the cameras after an investment of more than £2 million.

The rollout is expected to be completed by Spring 2024.

Lidl employees will receive body camera training (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Lidl employees to wear body cameras in all UK stores

The supermarket’s push to make sure all of its UK stores (more than 960) are equipped with the cameras sets it apart from other retailers who are either still in the trial phase, have the technology in a select number of stores or only offer them as an option to colleagues, the company said.

Training will be given to all Lidl colleagues to make sure the cameras are used safely and in a way that protects an individual’s privacy.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Ryan McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer, at Lidl GB, said: “As a business with over 960 stores across the length and breadth of the country, safety and security has always been an absolute priority for us.

“While our stores are typically safe environments, retail crime is something that is impacting the whole industry. Our investment into ensuring all our stores have body-worn cameras is just one of the ways we’re taking action to protect and provide reassurance to our colleagues and customers.”

Recommended reading:

​In October, Lidl became a founding member of Project Pegasus, a business and policing partnership that aims to combine law enforcement powers with industry knowledge to target serious and organised retail crime, committing £60,000 of funding over two years.

Ryan added: “It is essential that the industry comes together to find new and innovative ways to combat serious and organised retail crime across the UK.

“Amongst our own initiatives, we’re proud to be part of Project Pegasus, which presents a real opportunity for retailers, police forces, and the Home Office to work together to address the alarming rise of incidents facing retail workers every day.”