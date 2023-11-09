Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution are recalling three flavours of Cocco Candy Rolling Candy because of the possibility that the rolling ball may detach, posing a choking risk.

The impacted products are all 30ml in size, and include Strawberry, Tutti Frutti and Cola flavoured rolling candy.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency warned anyone who had already purchased the products not to eat them.

Wednesday 8 November 2023 - Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution recalls varieties of Cocco Candy Rolling Candy because of a choking hazard #FoodAlert https://t.co/bBzzZzV75i pic.twitter.com/OJadNWM2Ob — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) November 8, 2023

Instead, they should be returned for a full refund.

The Food Standards Agency said: “There is a possibility that the rolling ball may detach, which could cause a choking hazard.

“Cocco Candy and KGR Distribution are recalling the above products.

“If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them.

“Instead, please contact KGR distribution for a refund at Recall@kgrdistribution.com or online at www.kgrcandies.com.”

The products have already been recalled in the USA, with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) saying: “The CPSC, Asaf Gida d/b/a Cocco Candy, of Turkey, and KGR Distribution Corp., of Passaic, New Jersey, are announcing the recall of about 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy in various flavours.

“The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge and become trapped in a child’s throat, posing a fatal choking risk.

“CPSC has received one report of a 7-year-old girl who choked and died after the candy’s rolling ball dislodged and became trapped in her throat in New York in April 2023.

“Consumers should stop using the recalled rolling candy immediately, take it away from children and contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund.

“This recall involves Cocco Candy’s Rolling Candy consisting of 2 fluid ounces in various flavours including Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti, and Sour Cola.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.