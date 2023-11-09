The dancer said she had “cried all morning” as she revealed that her eighth round of chemotherapy would be her last.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old said: "We are finally here.

“I’ve cried all morning! Right an afternoon of chemo and then I’m so lucky and grateful to be able to ring that bell!

“Will never take it for granted! Thank you to the incredible Sheldon Unit!”

Amy Dowden has last round of chemotherapy amid cancer diagnosis

In a second post shared the Strictly star posted a photo of her standing with two other cancer patients as they got to ring the bell.

Alongside the photo, Dowden wrote: “Today all three of us ring that chemo bell! 32, 35 and 26 when all diagnosed with breast cancer so please this is a note from us three to check your chest!

“Cancer doesn’t discriminate! Our wish to you all is the remember to monthly check!”

Due to her diagnosis and subsequent mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment., Dowden was unable to have a celebrity partner on Strictly this year.

The Caerphilly-born dancer, who joined Strictly in 2017, announced her diagnosis in May and revealed to Hello magazine that she found a lump in her breast in April, the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

Back in October, the Strictly star made a surprise appearance on the BBC One show, appearing from behind a golden fringe wall, sporting a shaved head and white glittery dress, to read the show’s terms and conditions.

Since her diagnosis, the dancer has been raising awareness for breast cancer and posting regular treatment updates on her social media platforms.