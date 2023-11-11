The anticipated episode will be the first of three and feature fan-favourite Doctor and companion duo David Tennant and Catherine Tate (as Donna Noble).

The first episode will be titled The Star Beast with the following two instalments being called Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle.

While Catherine will return as her iconic character, David Tennant will instead play a slightly different Doctor.

David Tennent took over the role of the Doctor from Christopher Eccleston, playing the character from 2005 to 2010 before being succeeded by Matt Smith.

The special Doctor Who episodes are to star The Toymaker, a villain who last made an appearance on the BBC show all the way back in 1966.

Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney will also play companion Rose with Ruth Madeley starring as Shirley Anne Bingham and Miriam Margolyes as the voice of Beep the Meep.

While the full details of the special episodes and upcoming series are few and far between, fans have been teased with a series of cryptic trailers.

Last spring, the BBC aired a 10-second clip showing David Tennant and Catherine Tate alongside an unusual "Network Error" message.

This was soon replaced by a number of distorted images and indecipherable sounds.

A number of Doctor Who fans were quick to work out some of the meanings behind the trailer with some noting that when Donna's audio is reversed, she can be heard saying: "Why did this face come back?"

When will Doctor's 60th-anniversary episode air?





The BBC revealed that the 60th-anniversary Doctor Who special The Star Beast will air on Saturday, November 25 from 6:30 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Following this will be the first episode of the new companion series Doctor Who Unleashed which will air on BBC Three from 7:30pm.