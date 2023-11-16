From Thursday November 16, there are a variety of items to add to your trolley including Kevin the Carrot toys, air fryers, pet essentials and more.

Let’s take a look at some of the items you’ll find in the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl from Thursday.

Aldi Specialbuys

This week, Aldi is offering a range of homeware, kitchen appliances and toys.

You can find all of the upcoming Specialbuys via the Aldi website.

3-in-1 Cordless Vacuum

Need to clear fallen pieces of tinsel before the guests arrive? This Cordless Vacuum could be the answer to all your problems.

It has detachable and handheld options so you can choose what is best for you.

It has a 180-degree swivel head and storage for the accessories plus it’s said to be “great” for removing Christmas tree needles from the floor.

For £49.99, it comes with different nozzles and a brush.

Golden Kevin

Kevin the Carrot is back with all his friends this Christmas (of course!) and you can look out for new plush toys in Aldi stores from Thursday.

As seen in the supermarket’s Christmas advert, Kevin is back with his friends, including Spoilt Little Sprout, Greedy, Gluttonous Grape, Plumpty Dumpty and more – these plush toys will also be coming to stores.

The toys are limited to two per customer and Aldi will donate a minimum of £15,000 from the sale of these items to Teenage Cancer Trust.

Golden Kevin costs £3.99 and customers can pick up Kevin and Friends hanging decorations.

Kevin the Carrot fans can also get their hands on the Jumbo Kevin the Carrot for £19.99.

Dual Air Fryer

Air fryers can be used to cook a variety of foods including a whole Christmas dinner!

This air fryer has a digital screen and can cook foods at temperatures between 60C and 210C.

It comes with five pre-set cooking programmes and has options for reheating and keeping food warm plus a sync function.

The air fryer can cook two different foods at the same time and it could be yours for £49.99.

Lidl’s middle aisle

Customers will find pet essentials in Lidl’s middle aisle from Thursday.

You can find all of the upcoming middle aisle items via the Lidl website.

Zoofari Dog Bed

Give the gift of comfort to your pet this Christmas with a new dog bed.

Whether you choose the round shape or opt for the rectangular bed, you can keep it fresh by washing it at 30C on a delicate cycle.

The rectangle dog bed is reversible and can be used as a bed but it also doubles as a blanket by simply unbuttoning it at the corners.

Both beds are available for £12.99 each at Lidl from Thursday.

Zoofari Pet Bed

Add a new bed and some style to your home with this pet bed.

It’s available in pink (for cats) and grey (for puppies or small dogs) and both options have a non-slip base.

They can be wiped clean and are available for £12.99 each at Lidl.

Zoofari Dog Rear/Front Car Seat Cover

As the winter months get colder and wetter, dog walks could become messy especially if you’re taking a trip out to walk your pet.

This cover can protect your car seats from pet hair, dirt and moisture and they’re available for £9.99 each.

Front and rear seat covers can be bought in Lidl stores this Thursday.

See all the items coming to the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl via the websites.