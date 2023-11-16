This will include three episodes starring fan-favourites David Tennant (who played the tenth iteration of the time-travelling alien) and Catherine Tate (Donna Noble).

These episodes will also be the first to come from showrunner Russell T Davies since 2010 when he was replaced by Steven Moffat and later Chris Chibnall.

What are the release dates for the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials?





According to the BBC, the first of these Doctor Who episodes, The Star Beast, will air on Saturday, November 25 from 6:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Wild Blue Yonder will air on Saturday, December 2 while The Giggle, featuring the Toymaker, will air on December 9.

Who is starring in the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials?





The three episodes will see David Tennant and Catherine Tate back on the show for the 60th-anniversary special.

Sex Education star and fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa will also make his debut as the famous Time Lord.

Among the other notable names is How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris, who will be starring as the Toymaker, Jacqueline King and Karl Collins (who appeared in Tennant's final story), Ruth Madeley, Yasmin Finney as 'Rose', Jemma Redgrave and Miriam Margolyes as The Meep

Charlie De Melo will also play Charles Banerjee, Dara Lall will play Fudge, John MacKay will play John Logie Baird, and Alexander Devrient will play Colonel Ibrahim.

What is Doctor Who Unleashed?





Doctor Who Unleashed is the new supplement show that will air alongside the 60th-anniversary specials and new series.

The first episode of this will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Saturday, November 25 after The Star Beast.

It will be presented by BBC Radio 1 Gaming Correspondent Steffan Powell and be an "access all areas show" featuring behind-the-scenes, exclusive interviews and much more.