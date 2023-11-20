Whether you're looking for love, hoping to win some money or want to become the next big celebrity there is a show to suit everyone's needs.

We've rounded up all the shows you can apply to be a part of on ITV, from their website.

ITV shows you can apply to be on

These are the ITV shows applications are open for (at the time of publication), that Brits can be on:

Love Island

Looking for love? You can apply to be on the next season of ITV's Love Island. (Image: ITV/PA)

ITV said it is "looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love".

It continues: "The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

If you are looking for love and think you've got what it takes to be on Love Island, you can complete an application online via the Be on TV section of the ITV website here.

Application/casting period: TBC

Age restrictions: You must be 18 or over to apply

The Chase

Do you think you've got what it takes to outrun The Chaser?

If you want to sign up to be a part of The Chase, you can sign up on the ITV website here.

If so, we want to hear from you! To complete an application form click here.

Application closing date: N/A

Age restrictions: Applicants must be 18 years or older

Wheel of Fortune

The classic gameshow, hosted by Graham Norton is returning.

If you love solving word puzzles and would like a chance to spin the wheel and win big money prizes then apply now via the "Be on TV" section of the ITV website.

Application closing date: November 2, 2023 (subject to change)

Audition/casting period: Ongoing until November 2, 2023.

Age Restrictions: Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

My Mum, Your Dad

The ITV website says: "ITV1 are looking for dynamic parent and kid duos to take part in a new Series of My Mum Your Dad, a relationship show which sees single parents spend two weeks looking for love in a romantic countryside retreat.

"This is the only show where single parents are helped on their dating journey by their grown up kids as they watch and guide them from a surveillance room down the road.

"If you trust your kids to help you or if you are desperate to see your parent find love, we want to hear from you."

If that sounds like you, you can apply here.

Application closing date: TBC

Audition/casting period: Monday, October 16, 2023 - TBC

Age restrictions: Applicants must be 18 years or over.

In With a Shout (series 2)

Back for a second season, ITV is looking for teams if three family members to take part on In With a Shout, presented by Joel Dommett.

You could win a cash prize of tens of thousands of pounds.

To apply visit the ITV website.

Application closing date: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9pm (subject to change)

Audition/casting period: Filming is due to take place in Manchester.

Successful applicants will be required for one full day of filming between January 9 to 12, 2024.

Age restrictions: All applicants must be 18 years of age or over and have the right to live and work in the United Kingdom.

Long Lost Family (series 9)

Long Lost Family, presented by Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell, is a show which aims to track down lost relatives and follows the stories from the search through to the reunion.

If you're looking for a lost family member perhaps this show can help.

To apply visit the ITV website here.

Last Date for Applications: Ongoing

Audition/Casting Period: Ongoing

Age Restrictions: You must be aged 21 years or older at the time of your application.

The 1% Club (series 3)

Interest in being a contestant on The 1% Club, hosted by Lee Mack, was so high ITV said it had to close the application window early.

ITV said: "Thank you for your interest in applying for The 1% Club Series 3.

"We have been inundated with applications and due to the sheer volume have had to shut the application window."

Applications for all these shows can be found in the "Be on TV" section of the ITV website here.

ITV shows applications have closed for

Big Brother

Applications for Big Brother have closed, with the final having just aired on ITV.

Big Brother returned to UK TV's in 2023 on ITV. (Image: ITV)

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec were looking for Little versions of themselves for their popular show Saturday Night Takeaway - which is heding into its final season.

Applications for this, however, closed in October.

Audience tickets for ITV shows

If you would rather watch the show from behind the cameras, rather than taking part, you can be a part of the audience for a range of ITV shows.

There are three main websites, according to ITV, to go to if you are looking for tickets to ITV shows:

Applause Store

SRO audiences

Lost in TV

On those websites, you will be able to find FREE audiance tickets for shows including Britain's Got Talent, Celebrity Juice, The Chase, Loose Women and Tipping Point.

If tickets are unavailable you may be able to put your name down on a waiting list in some cases and the site will notify you if any tickets become available.