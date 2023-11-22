In November, there will be three specials airing ahead of the new series featuring none other than the Time Lord David Tennant.

Also joining him once again will be his former companion Catherine Tate as she returns as Donna Noble after her unforgettable exit back in 2010 during ‘The End of Time: Part 2'.

In a teaser clip shown before Strictly Come Dancing recently, viewers also discovered the arrival of Neil Patrick-Harris’ character.

The Wrarth Warriors are coming... 🚀#DoctorWho: The Star Beast, arriving Saturday 25th November on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer in the UK and @DisneyPlus in the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/dR3V0naBHO — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 22, 2023

The How I Met Your Mother star will play the Toymaker, one of the famous villains last seen in 1966.

Jemma Redgrave will also revive her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

Meanwhile, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will shortly become the new Doctor Who, with his first appearance over the festive period.

What is the order of the Doctors on Doctor Who?





Countless famous faces have played the role of the Doctor. They are all listed below in production order as reported by Radio Times.

The TV experts added: “The following actors have portrayed incarnations of the Doctor across the entire life of Doctor Who, here presented in the order in which they played the character in the real-life production.”

William Hartnell as The First Doctor

Patrick Troughton as The Second Doctor

Jon Pertwee as The Third Doctor

Tom Baker as The Fourth Doctor

Various as The Morbius Doctors

Adrian Gibbs as The Watcher

Peter Davison as The Fifth Doctor

Richard Hurndall as The First Doctor

Colin Baker as The Sixth Doctor

Michael Jayston as The Valeyard

Sylvester McCoy as The Seventh Doctor

Paul McGann as The Eighth Doctor

Christopher Eccleston as The Ninth Doctor

David Tennant as The Tenth Doctor

David Tennant as The Meta-Crisis Doctor

Matt Smith as The Eleventh Doctor

Toby Jones as The Dream Lord

John Hurt as The War Doctor

Tom Baker as The Curator

Peter Capaldi as The Twelfth Doctor

Michael Jones as child First Doctor

David Bradley as The First Doctor

Jodie Whittaker as The Thirteenth Doctor

Jo Martin as The Fugitive Doctor

Evan McCabe as Brendan

Various as The Timeless Children

Sacha Dhawan as The Master Doctor

David Tennant as The Fourteenth Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor

When will the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials air on TV?





The Doctor Who 60th-anniversary specials will be on TV for three consecutive weeks.

The first episode, 'The Star Beast', will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6.30pm on Saturday, November 25, followed by Strictly Come Dancing.

The second episode 'Wild Blue Yonder' will be on BBC on December 2 and the third episode 'The Giggle' will be on TV a week later on December 9 - both will also air at 6.30pm.