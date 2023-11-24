His appearance comes ahead of the 60th anniversary episodes of Doctor Who.

The 52-year-old actor is known for his roles in Broadchurch and Good Omens and he played the 10th Time Lord in the long-running BBC series.

He has since made a comeback to play the 14th Doctor in three special episodes.

Before the first special airs though, Tennant will read a bedtime story - The Way Back Home, by Oliver Jeffers - on the CBeebies show where celebrity guests read tales from books for children.

He will appear as the Doctor and arrive using his time-travelling Tardis.

The story he’ll read sees a boy discover an aeroplane in his wardrobe which he then flies into space.

Other celebrities who have read a CBeebies Bedtime Story include 13th Doctor Jodie Whittaker, actor Tom Hardy, singer Harry Styles, comedian Guz Khan and the Princess of Wales.

David Tennant made a comeback to play the 14th Doctor in three special episodes (Image: Alistair Heap/BBC)

How to watch Doctor Who's anniversary episodes

In the special episodes of Doctor Who, Catherine Tate will return as the Doctor’s former companion, Donna Noble.

Fans can watch the first anniversary episode, The Star Beast, on Saturday, November 25, followed by Wild Blue Yonder, airing on Saturday, December 2 and The Giggle, which will air on Saturday, December 9.

Doctor Who: All fifteen Doctors in order

Cast members for the episode include Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble; Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep; Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble; Karl Collins as Shaun Temple and American actor Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker.

Over the festive period, Sex Education and Barbie star, Ncuti Gatwa, is set to take over the role of the Doctor with his new companion, Ruby Sunday, played by former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson.

The latest revamp of the series has seen It’s A Sin writer Russell T Davies – the man behind the 2005 revival of the long-running BBC show – return as showrunner, succeeding Chris Chibnall who introduced Whittaker as the 13th Doctor.

When did Doctor Who first begin and who was the first Doctor?





Doctor Who first appeared on BBC television on November 23, 1963 with William Hartnell as the first Doctor.

It originally ran for 26 years before it ended in 1989 and it was later relaunched in 2005 with Christopher Eccleston starring as the ninth Doctor.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on weekdays at 6.50pm on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer and Tennant’s story will air on Friday, November 24.