It's time for BBC viewers to once again step into the Tardis for an adventure through time and space with three special anniversary episodes.

The specials follow the BBC's centenary celebrations last October which saw Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerate into a familiar face.

David Tennant (who was the tenth Doctor has returned as the fourteenth Doctor alongside his former companion Donna Noble ( Catherine Tate).

Other cast members include How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris as the Doctor's infamous enemy The Toymaker and Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the Meep.

Starting with The Star Beast on November 25, Whovians will know the other two specials - Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle- will follow on Doctor Who's regular Saturday night spot in the next two weeks.

This is before Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa takes over the Tardis' helm as the 15th Doctor during the festive period.

And if that's not enough to quench your thirst for a chock-full winter of time-travelling adventures, you can now delve into the Whoinverse.

The Whoniverse

Every one of the over 800 episodes of Doctor Who are available on BBC iPlayer in The Whoniverse.

The Whoniverse launched on November 1 and is the dedicated home for all shows within the orbit of Doctor Who.

The first exclusive content to land in the Whoniverse was the Tales of the TARDIS - a brand new six-part series that reunites beloved classic Doctor Who duos, as they board a very special TARDIS on a nostalgic voyage through space and time.

Doctor Who's first 60th anniversary special starts with The Star Beast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday (November 26) at 6.30pm.