Many will also be pleased to see David Tennant return as The Doctor, officially playing the fourteenth incarnation of the character having previously been the tenth.

Whilst some people would have grown up with David Tennant as the man playing the Doctor, many might have missed his era and wondered what seasons he appeared in.

Having featured in 50 episodes on the show before the 60th anniversary specials, here's what seasons he appeared in.

What seasons did David Tennant appear in Doctor Who?





David Tennant's first appearance as The Doctor came in the finale of the Series 1 revival of the show in 2005, after Christopher Eccleston's version regenerated.

This brief cameo then led into his first full episode in the 2005 Christmas episode 'The Christmas Invasion'.

Tennant then enjoyed three full series playing The Doctor being paired up with companions Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate).

It wasn't quite time for Tennant to leave the role though, as he had two special episodes in 'Planet of the Dead' and 'The Waters of Mars' before the two-parter 'The End of Time'.

That incarnation of The Doctor then regenerated into Matt Smith's version but this wouldn't be quite the last we saw of the tenth Doctor.

In the 50th anniversary special 'The Day of the Doctor' Tennant teamed up with Smith and John Hurt's War Doctor.

Many might have imagined that would have been Tennant's final time on the show, but in a shock to many viewers at the end of Jodie Whittaker's run as The Doctor, she regenerated into a familiar face in the Series 13 finale.

When will the Doctor Who 60th-anniversary episodes air?





The first of these Doctor Who episodes, The Star Beast, will air on Saturday, November 25 from 6:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Wild Blue Yonder will air on Saturday, December 2 while The Giggle, featuring the Toymaker, will air on December 9.

Sex Education star and fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa will also make his debut as the famous Time Lord somewhere in these episodes.