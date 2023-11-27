The supermarket is recalling Braemoor 2 Duck Breast Fillets with Plum, Soy and Ginger Sauce Sachet with a best-before date of 21.08.2024, reports The Food Standards Agency (FSA).

It is also recalling Braemoor 2 Duck Breast Fillets, Skin on and Boneless with a best-before date of 31.08.2024.

Lidl said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above-mentioned product due to potential presence of salmonella which may cause severe gastrointestinal symptoms.

“If you have bought the above product we advise you do not eat it.

“Customers are asked to return this product to the nearest store where a full refund will be given.”

It adds: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.

“For further information, contact Customer Care on customer.care@lidl.co.uk or 0203 966 5566.”

The FSA commented: “Salmonella has been found in the products listed above. Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

What is salmonella?





The FSA said: “Salmonella infection (salmonellosis) is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract.

“Salmonella bacteria typically live in animal and human intestines and are shed through faeces. Humans become infected most frequently through contaminated water or food.

“Salmonellas are a group of common bacteria that cause food poisoning. They are usually spread by inadequate cooking and through cross-contamination.”

What are FSA product recalls and withdrawals?





The FSA explains: “If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

“The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

“In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.”