The supermarket is recalling its XXL Ocean Sea Cooked and Peeled Large Prawns because they contain sulphites which are not mentioned on the label.

The product is unsafe to eat for anyone who has a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

The affected 1kg packs have a best before date of January 2025.

The Food Standards Agency has warned anyone who has bought the product not to eat it, and to return it to Lidl for a full refund.

Thursday 30 November - @LidlGB recalls XXL Ocean Sea Cooked and Peeled Large Prawns because of undeclared sulphites #FoodAllergy https://t.co/0qjX05v2GM pic.twitter.com/58FnbslTVe — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) November 30, 2023

A spokesman said: “Lidl GB is recalling the above product from customers and has been asked to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund with or without a receipt.

“For more information contact Lidl customer care on 0203 966 5566 or email customer.care@lidl.co.uk.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.