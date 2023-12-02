The specific chocolate items affected are Revels More to Share (205g), Revels Pouch (112g) and Revels Treat Bag (71g, price marked pack).

The batch codes, best-before dates and product ID codes are as follows:

Revels More to Share

Batch code: 344G2SLO00 and 345B1SLO00

Best-before date: October 27, 2024, November 3, 2024 and November 10, 2024

Product ID code: CR42P

Revels Pouch

Batch code: 344E1SLO00, 344E2SLO00, 344F1SLO00, 344F2SLO00, 345D2SLO00, 345E1SLO00, 345E2SLO00, 345F2SLO00, 345G1SLO00 and 346C1SLO00

Best-before date: October 27, 2024, November 3, 2024 and November 10, 2024

Product ID code: CR15K

Revels Treat Bag (price marked pack)

Batch code: 344G2SLO00

Best-before date: October 27, 2024, November 3, 2024 and November 10, 2024

Product ID code: DF68P

Mars Wrigley UK said: “If you have one of the products listed above, please keep the product and contact our Consumer Care team via the details below to arrange return and reimbursement:

“Freephone Telephone: 0800 952 0084

“Email: www.mars.co.uk/contactus

“Freepost address: FREEPOST MARS WRIGLEY CONFECTIONERY UK LTD

“This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

It’s important to note no other Mars Wrigley brands, products, batch codes or best-before dates are affected.

What are product recalls and withdrawals?





The FSA adds: “If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

“The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

“In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers."