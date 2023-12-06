The FSA is warning members of the public not to buy or eat fake ‘Wonka Bars’ or ‘Prime’ chocolate bars for safety reasons.

It comes following a recent incident at a Nottinghamshire market which saw some of those who ate the chocolate hospitalised.

Fake branded chocolate bars may be unsafe to eat, and there is a possibility they are being made or repackaged by unregistered businesses or criminals who will not follow hygiene, labelling and traceability laws.

If you see a PRIME chocolate bar, it is fake.



Don’t fall for fake brands – you don’t know what’s in them.



Avoid subprime chocolate this Christmas: https://t.co/v93StvruX6#PRIME #Chocolate pic.twitter.com/ZZtBkJFNLT — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) December 5, 2023

With Christmas approaching, the FSA are urging people not to buy fake branded chocolate for friends or family.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “Last year, fake Wonka Bars were removed from sale after having been found to contain allergens which weren’t listed on the label, posing a major health risk to anyone who suffers from a food allergy or intolerance.

“The Food Standards Agency is continuing to work with partners to protect the public.

“Letters have been sent to local authorities responsible for investigating and enforcing food law to advise them to be extra vigilant and remove any fake products from sale where there is a known or suspected public health risk.”

How to spot fake branded chocolate

The FSA explained how to spot the fake branded chocolate.

A spokesman said: “Prime chocolate bars: That’s easy – Prime make drinks and they have told us that they have not manufactured any Prime-branded foods. If you see these, they are fake and they may be unsafe.

Fake Wonka bars: If you see a Wonka bar in a shop, online or on a market stall, it will not be the real thing. The ingredients list might not be correct, and allergen labels may not have been applied correctly.”

They also offered the following tips:

Buying from a reputable seller means you’re less likely to fall for a fake

If in doubt, ask the seller for more information about what you are buying, or perhaps leave it on the shelf

If the deal is too good to be true, it probably is

If it doesn’t look right, report it to your Local Authority.