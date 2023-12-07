It will be the first supermarket to carry out the highly paid minimum wages for all its staff.

Aldi said it is investing £67 million in pay, adding it is also the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store worker is worth more than £900 a year.

How much will Aldi employees be paid per hour in 2024?





Double figures for the year, we've been named the Which? Cheapest Supermarket for the 10th time in 2023 🥳 https://t.co/MwLksY8I7v — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) December 5, 2023

The minimum rate will increase by 40p an hour, and by 70p to £13.55 within the M25, with the increases taking effect from February next year.

This makes Aldi the first supermarket to offer rates in line with the Real Living Wage that was set by the Living Wage Foundation in October 2023.

Store Assistants’ pay will rise further to £12.95 nationally, and £13.85 within the M25, based on the length of service as part of the investment into colleague pay.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Just as we promise to provide the best value to our customers, we are also committed to being the highest-paying supermarket in the sector.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

“We are incredibly proud of every single member of Team Aldi and this is a way of thanking them for all their hard work over the past year.

“We believe our colleagues are the best in the sector and they play a huge part in making Aldi what it is today.”

At present, Aldi is the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket with 1,000 stores set up, 11 regional distribution centres and 40,000 employees across Great Britain.

Aldi to shut all UK stores on Boxing Day for 2023

Last month, Aldi revealed it would be treating staff to a well-earned festive break, confirming it will close all its stores on Boxing Day in line with previous years, to once again thank its staff for all their hard work.

We know you've got a shopping list of reasons why you love Aldi - give us yours 👇 — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) December 1, 2023

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK commented: “We recognise that Christmas is an important time for many of our colleagues and keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day gives them more time to spend with their families.

“Customers will have plenty to look forward to in the run-up to Christmas, with more of Aldi’s brand-new Christmas ranges arriving in stores over the next few weeks.”

The supermarket recently announced it is recruiting 3,000 workers to bolster its team ahead of the busy festive period.