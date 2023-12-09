The BBC show is celebrating its 60th anniversary and David Tennant has returned as the Doctor in three episodes.

The final one aired tonight with fans saying they were “terrified” and “excited” for the programme to start.

The special anniversary has left Doctor Who fans excited for over a year as they awaited the return of David Tennant as the Doctor.

#DoctorWho: The Giggle is now streaming on @bbciplayer in the UK and @disneyplus in the rest of the world 📺 pic.twitter.com/DypRJc2vII — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 9, 2023

Joining Tennant in the special three episodes was Catherine Tate who played his companion Donna Noble when he was last on screen.

The first of the three episodes, The Star Beast, saw fans finally learn what the future had in store for Donna after she lost the memory of the Doctor.

The second episode was titled Wild Blue Yonder while the final episode was called The Giggle.

Doctor Who fans ‘not ready’ to see David Tennant leave the show for good

Fans of the show took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their sadness ahead of David Tennant’s departure.

One fan said: “One hour of David Tennant as the Doctor left. Have to cherish it #DoctorWho”

Another said: “Not ready for David Tennant to go already #DoctorWho”

A third said: “david tennant best doctor idc what anyone says”

Ncuti Gatwa, who rose to fame as Eric on the Netflix series Sex Education, will take over as the next Doctor Who.