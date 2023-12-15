Tesco is one of major UK supermarkets who have issued a recall this week, with one of their Christmas stuffing products potentially containing moths.

While a number of tinned goods at Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's have also been removed from shelves due to them potentially containing small rubber balls.

These are the latest food recalls from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) you need to be aware of.

Tesco Recall

Tesco shoppers could be in for an unwelcome surprise this Christmas, as the supermarket giant is forced to recall some of its stuffing mix.

Tesco has issued a recall of its Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix because of the possible presence of moths.

The potential insects in the stuffing mix makes it unsafe to eat.

The affected products come in packs of 130g and have a best before date of September 2024.

Wednesday 13 December - Tesco recalls Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix because of the possible presence of moths #FoodAlert https://t.co/FrP2uz8ESb pic.twitter.com/focl9Hi0rm — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) December 13, 2023

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a “do not eat” warning to anyone who has purchased the stuffing, instead telling them to return it for a full refund.

A Tesco spokesman said: “We are recalling a single batch of Tesco Finest Apple & Cranberry Stuffing Mix due to the possible presence of moths which makes the product unfit for human consumption.

“Please do not consume this product and return it to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.

“Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

A spokesman for the FSA added: “Tesco is recalling the above product. The company has issued a recall notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further details, please contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”

Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's recall

A number of tinned goods from Princes Group have been recalled from supermarkets, including Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, as they may contain small rubber balls.

An FSA spokesman said: “Princes Group is recalling the above products from customers. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

Thursday 14 December - Princes Group recalls various canned bean products because they may contain small rubber balls #FoodAlert https://t.co/zoy9wWAjsh pic.twitter.com/p4OZYrXuUB — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) December 14, 2023

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought the above products, do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

“If you would like any further information, please contact the relevant brands customer service lines listed on the recall notices.”

These are the products affected by the recall:

Asda baked beans in tomato sauce (200g)

Batch Code: 3313 and 3314

Best Before: November 2025

Asda Mixed Bean Salad (400g)

Batch Code: 3293 and 3303

Best Before: October 2027

Branston baked beans in tomato sauce (4x410g)

Batch Code: 3338

Best Before: December 2025

Sainsbury’s baked beans & pork sausages in tomato sauce (400g)

Batch Code: 3312

Best Before: November 2025

Tesco Mixed Bean Salad in Vinaigrette (400g)

Batch Code: 3299

Best Before: October 2025

Tesco baked beans & pork sausages in tomato sauce (395g)

Batch Code: 3312

Best Before: November 2025

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.