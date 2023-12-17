Willoughby stepped down from her role as co-host of This Morning in October after 14 years.

Now there are concerns about her hosting duties on ITV's Dancing on Ice.

Willoughby has been a host on Dancing on Ice since it started back in 2006, apart from a three-year break from 2012 to 2014.

She revealed to friends back in October she wanted to make her television comeback on Dancing on Ice 2024, according to The Mirror.

Introducing our Pro Skaters for 2024! 😍 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/DSn3TJlBzP — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 23, 2023

"Time is ticking" for Holly Willoughby to make a decision about Dancing on Ice hosting role

However, an ITV source has now revealed to The Mirror the former This Morning host is still yet to make a decision about her role as host of Dancing on Ice and they "really need to know by the end of this month (December)".

The ITV source said: “Holly is very much our first choice, but we’re fast approaching the point where we need to know if she will be back.

"There are almost no requirements on the host before the shows begin, but we will need to sort out a replacement if she isn’t returning.

"We have been very anxious to not put pressure on her.

“But time is ticking and we really need to know by the end of this month.”

Another source, speaking to The Mirror, said Willougby was having a “crisis of confidence” over her comeback having not appeared on TV since leaving This Morning in October.

Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes are said to among those next in line should Holly Willoughby not return to host Dancing on Ice. (Image: ITV/PA)

The source said: “Holly is really on the fence about this decision, and has been going back and forth over it for some time.

“She does love the show, but is having a real crisis of confidence and has barely been seen out since she left This Morning.

"She’s spending all her time at home with her family – to go back to prime time TV seems a big step. She is not sure she’s ready.”

A source close to Willoughby said she has not been given a formal deadline by ITV.

If Willoughby was to step down from her role on Dancing on Ice, that would be two positions that would need to be filled after fellow co-host Phillip Schofield quit ITV earlier this year.

Schofield walked away from ITV after reports he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Challenge number 1 for our Celebrity Skaters: Securely fix your helmet ⛑️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/i27zLVpTjZ — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 11, 2023

Who could be the new hosts of Dancing on Ice 2024?





New Deal or No Deal presenter Stephen Mulhern has said he is in talks to take over the hosting role vacated by Schofield on Dancing on Ice 2024.

While Josie Gibson, fresh off her stint on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and singer/TV presenter Rochelle Humes are among those thought to be in line to replace Willoughby if she decides to step down from her hosting role on the ITV show, according to The Mirror.

Dancing on Ice 2024 is set to begin on ITV in January with the 12 contestants taking part already revealed.

The 2024 Dancing on Ice line-up includes former Love Island winner Amber Davies, S Club 7's Hannah Sperritt and Olympic gold medalist Greg Rutherford MBE.