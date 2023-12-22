It’s almost the big day and if you’ve still got the Christmas food shop to sort, you might be wondering when supermarkets in are open in your area over the festive period.
Whether you're planning a big festive feast or you need to dash to the shops for a last-minute gift purchase, it's worth bearing in mind that some supermarkets may be changing their opening times.
To help you out, we've broken down all the major supermarket opening times near you during the Christmas period.
Supermarket opening times over Christmas 2023
It’s important to note that opening times vary between stores, you can check your local store’s opening times by checking the store locator of each supermarket.
5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop
Aldi Christmas opening times
- Saturday, December 23: 7am - 10pm
- Christmas Eve: 9.30am - 4pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 9.30am – 4pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
You can check your local store's opening times on the Aldi website.
Lidl Christmas opening times
The supermarket chain will be closed on Christmas Day but you can check your local opening hours on Lidl's website.
- Saturday, December 23: 7am - 10pm
- Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 11am - 5pm
- New Year’s Eve: 10am – 4pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Asda Christmas opening times
- Saturday, December 23: 6am - Midnight
- Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm
- New Year’s Eve: 11am – 5pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am – 6pm
You can check your local store's opening times using Asda's store locator.
Tesco Christmas opening times
- Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 10am – 4pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am – 6pm
Check your local store's opening times on the Tesco website.
Morrisons Christmas opening times
- Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: 9am - 6pm
- New Year’s Eve: 10am – 4pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am – 6pm
Check your local Morrisons store here.
Sainsbury's Christmas opening times
- Christmas Eve: 11am - 5pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Day: 8am – 8pm
Opening times may depend on your local area, check your local store's opening times on the Sainsbury's website.
Recommended reading:
- This 15p Christmas dinner staple can help reduce risk of all types of cancer
- Experts warn people of the dangers to eyesight when opening bottles with corks
- The Christmas food and drink households are told to avoid putting down the sink
-
Marks and Spencer Christmas opening times
M&S will also be closing on Boxing Day this year, check your local store's opening times.
- Christmas Eve: 10am - 4pm
- Christmas Day: Closed
- Boxing Day: Closed
- New Year’s Eve: 10.30am – 4.30pm (browsing from 10am)
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Before heading out to the shops, it’s worth checking your local store’s opening times.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here