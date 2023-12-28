It feels like 2023 has flown by and with the festive season all but over Brits will be preparing to return to work.
Having gotten used to a bit of downtime, many of us will already be looking ahead to our next extended break from work.
Every year, hard-working Brits enjoy a handful of days off thanks to bank holidays.
But how long do we have to wait until the next one and when will we get some well-earned time off next year?
UK Bank Holidays 2024
These are the Bank Holidays to look forward to next year.
- January 1 - New Year’s Day
- January 2 – 2nd January (Scotland only)
- March 29 - Good Friday
- April 1 - Easter Monday (England and Wales)
- May 6 - Early May bank holiday
- May 27 - Spring bank holiday
- August 5 – Summer bank holiday (Scotland only)
- August 26 - Summer bank holiday (England and Wales)
- December 2 – St Andrew’s Day substitute day (Scotland only)
- December 25 - Christmas Day
- December 26 - Boxing Day
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here