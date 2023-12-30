After eight weeks of performances, it all comes down to this, as 40 contestants have been whittled down to four as coaches will.i.am, Olly Murs, Anne Marie and Sir Tom Jones hope their singer is crowned the winner of the 2023 series of The Voice UK.

Emma Willis will once again host the show, which will air on ITV1 and ITVX tonight.

Tonight's show is set to include solos, duets, a performance from the judges as well as a special guest performance.

Which judge will come out on top in 2023? (Image: ITV)

Anthonia Edwards was the last winner of The Voice UK back in 2022, with her coach Sir Tom, but who will be crowned champion in 2023?

The Voice UK 2023 finalists

Each coach has one performer/group in tonight's final of The Voice UK.

The four finalists competing to be crowned winner of The Voice UK 2023 are:

Hope Winter, Greenwich (Team Olly)

Callum Doignie, Telford (Team Tom)

Jolie Stevens, Cardiff (Team Anne Marie)

Jen and Liv, Newcastle (Team Will)

What does the winner of The Voice UK get?





The winner of The Voice UK is not only crowned champion of the show but is also rewarded with:

A record deal with Universal

A cash prize - £50,000 according to TV Zone

A holiday

What time is The Voice UK 2023 final on tonight?





The Voice UK 2023 final will air on ITV1 and ITVX at 8.30pm on Saturday, December 30.

The show, according to the Freeview TV guide, will run until 10.20pm, so you can expect the winner of the series to be revealed just before that time.