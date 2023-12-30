The Voice UK has come to an end for another year with one singer being crowned the winner.
During the competition, singers must impress the judges with only their voices as the first audition is a blind one.
Each celebrity coach turns their chair around if they’d like a chance of having the singer on their team but if more than one coach turns, the singer gets to choose who they’d like to team up with.
Now though, the winner has been announced after multiple performances from each singer in tonight’s episode (December 30).
The 2023 series saw groups audition for the first time - before then only individual contestants had been able to give the competition a go.
What prize does the winner of The Voice get?
Now that the winner has been crowned, they will receive a few prizes.
These include a record deal with Universal, a cash prize of £50,000 as well as a holiday in Mauritius to enjoy.
Who won The Voice UK 2023?
Four finalists (Jen and Liv, Hope, Jolie and Callum) battled it out to be crowned this year’s winner.
Each celebrity coach had one contestant in the final – here are the contestants and the teams they were on during the competition:
- Jen and Liv – Team Will.I.Am
- Hope – Team Olly Murs
- Jolie – Team Anne-Marie
- Callum – Team Sir Tom Jones
But it was Jen and Liv, who were on Will.I.Am’s team, that were successful in winning the show.
