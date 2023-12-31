Gusts of 50-55mph are expected across both countries as 65-75mph gusts hit the most exposed coasts and hills on the southern coast of England and in South Wales.

The strong wind will also drive squally showers across the area, bringing hail and the risk of thunder.

Yellow warning of rain affecting North West England https://t.co/1v31I4uHdN pic.twitter.com/eAXcPez6nx — Met Office - NW England (@metofficeNWEng) December 31, 2023

The warning is in place until 12am on Sunday, with some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport possible, forecasters said.

Scattered, blustery showers are expected to develop across the country throughout the day, possibly thundery along southern coasts, but some brighter spells are possible between showers.

In Scotland, Edinburgh will be cloudy but is expected to remain dry on Sunday evening for Hogmanay celebrations.

Borders and central belt regions will experience primarily dry conditions on Sunday, with brighter morning spells. Winds are expected to ease, becoming light and variable.

The south can expect drier conditions on New Year’s Day, with some isolated showers.

Temperatures around southern Scotland will become increasingly unsettled, with showers merging into more extended periods of rain and hill snow at times.

"certainly recommend a rain jacket if you are planning to be about around midnight"





Meteorologist Craig Snell said: “A blustery day especially across the south and the very far northeast of the UK, and with the winds coming in from the north-west a cooler feeling day compared to Saturday but still just reaching double figures in the south.

“Then into the evening as we begin to approach midnight for many parts, Northern Ireland, England and Wales we continue to see some further showers, so certainly recommend a rain jacket if you are planning to be about around midnight.

“For Scotland, it should turn a little drier here and with some lighter winds, it will turn quite chilly too, so maybe a thicker jacket here as we approach midnight.

“Then for the rest of the night very little changes really, still the risk of some further showers, showers may well return across parts of Scotland too as we start the New Year’s Day morning.”