The professional, who was unable to take part in the most recent series of the BBC dance programme, shared the update with fans on Instagram ahead of the New Year.

The 33-year-old has gone through a lot in the past 12 months with her having a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment.

Speaking of the year ahead, Amy Dowden said she was looking forward to being “fit and healthy” again but shared some of her sad feelings about 2023 in the update.

Amy Dowden shares she feels 'robbed' by cancer diagnosis in emotional update to fans

Speaking to fans online, the Strictly Come Dancing star said: “Last day of 2023! I’m sure I’m not the only one but actually finding it hard looking at others post of the past year.

“I’m sure I’m not alone and that’s why I wanted to put something. I feel I was robbed of the year I had planned and reflecting for me makes me upset and angry but later I’m going to make myself look through my camera roll and remember all the good times, the amazing opportunities I had, family time but also taking time to realise I learnt the most this year.

“Experienced rock bottom, felt I lost my identity and dancing BUT became a stronger, braver person who I’m taking forward with me to 2024. For those struggling to reflect today remember it’s ok. I feel much better after a little cry this morning and blessed to be celebrating with friends round tonight the GOOD BYE to 2023! Sending love and hugs to those that need it! (And please) as it’s the last day of 2023 why not #checkyourchests.”

This comes after the conclusion of the most recent series of Strictly Come Dancing where Coronation Street star Ellie Leach was awarded the Glitterball Trophy.

Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams were finalists but were ultimately not crowned winners.