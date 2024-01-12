Air Fryers appear to be the cooking craze that doesn't seem to be slowing down with many households opting for the appliance as a cheaper and healthier alternative to their conventional ovens.

Since they are smaller than ovens, they are typically cheaper to run when cooking the same meals making them ideal for preparing smaller quantities of food.

In fact, the typical cost per use is £0.07, according to experts Energy Saving Trust.

Aldi's sell-out Air Fryer has returned to UK stores. ( Aldi) (Image: Aldi)

Now, the craze continues with the return of Aldi's 3.5L (£29.99) and 6.2L (£59.99) Ambiano Air Fryers this weekend ( Sunday, January 14).

The Air Fryers are back as part of the Healthy Kitchen Specialbuys range.

Announcing the news, the supermarket said that "shoppers can whip up delicious and nourishing meals with both air fryers, introducing a quicker, healthier and low-cost cooking option.

"The air fryers are a versatile piece of equipment that help to produce dinners, vegetables and desserts.

"Plus, the removable drip tray catches mess and can be easily cleaned".

The Air Fryer comes with a range of features including the following:

LED touch panel

Timer: 60 minutes

Overheat protection

Non-stick basket & pot

Anti-slip feet

Healthy cooking alternative

The announcement comes after Aldi was crowned the cheapest supermarket for your weekly shop by consumer champions at Which?.

The budget supermarket was named the Cheapest Supermarket of the Year for 2023 by Which? after it conducted its annual price comparison of UK supermarkets.

Aldi also topped Which?’s list as the cheapest supermarket for December.

It is the third straight year Aldi has been crowned as the UK’s cheapest supermarket, and it also won the monthly award a record 11 times in 2023.