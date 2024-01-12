Willoughby stepped down as host of ITV's This Morning in October 2023 after 14 years.

This came just months after fellow co-host Phillip Schofield also stepped away from the show after an alleged off air rift with Willoughby and then ITV after it was revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Willoughby hasn't been seen on TV since she stepped down from This Morning but is set to return as co-host of the new series of Dancing on Ice which returns on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday (January 14).

Holly Willoughby teases TV return ahead of Dancing on Ice 2024

Fans were given their first look at Willoughby and her new Dancing on Ice co-host Stephen Mulhern last weekend, ahead of her return to TV, after ITV released a picture of the pair on X (formerly Twitter).

The post on X read: "Our dazzling hosts, @hollywills and @StephenMulhern, are ready for an icy winter."

Deal or No Deal star Mulhern will host Dancing on Ice alongside Willoughby in 2024 replacing Schofield.

On Friday (January 12), Willoughby took to her own Instagram, posting for the first time since October 10 - when she revealed she was quitting This Morning.

In the post the TV presenter teased fans with her TV return with a picture of a Dancing on Ice 2024 script.

Willoughby, in the Instagram post, said: "And so it begins…(with an ice skate emoji)."

Friends and celebrities wish Holly Willoughby good luck ahead of TV return

The post received more than 63,000 likes in the first hour after going live, and friends and celebrities were among the hundreds to comment wishing Willoughby well ahead of her return to TV.

This Morning's Craig Doyle commented: "Go for it."

Singer and TV presenter Nicole Appleton said: "I can’t wait! Whoo hoo!!"

While Love Island star Olivia Attwood simply commented with five love heart eye emojis.

Olympic gold medalist Greg Rutherford MBE, Love Island winner Amber Davies, S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt and Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney are among the 12 celebrities taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024.

You can see the full Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up here.

The celebrities will compete for the first time on Sunday, after undergoing weeks of gruelling training.

Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will also return as judges on the show in 2024.

Dancing on Ice returns on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, January 14 at 6.30pm.