The singer, 42, will dance with professional partner Andy Buchanan for the ITV1 show which is due to return on Sunday, January 14.

Spearritt also revealed why she has decided to take part in the series this year.

Why Hannah Spearritt agreed to join Dancing On Ice 2024

Spearritt said her “health journey” of being in recovery from an autoimmune condition was a reason for her joining the show.

She can sing, she can act, but how will Hannah Spearritt fare on the ice?



Find out on Sunday as Hannah Spearritt and Andy Buchanan take to the rink at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/JwYfnUBU2N — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 12, 2024

She said: “There was just a few things that really made sense that made me want to do it and take on the challenge and it’s been such an eye opener in terms of like, entering the world of an ice skater… they obviously are amazing at what they deliver and it’s been an incredible journey to kind of go out of your comfort zone.”

She added: “No, we won’t (be using S Club music)…. nothing planned.”

Spearritt is a founding member of S Club 7 with hits including Don’t Stop Movin’, Bring It All Back and Never Had A Dream Come True.

She has also acted in EastEnders, Primeval and Death In Paradise.

Following the death of band member Paul Cattermole in April, she didn’t tour with the 1990s pop group in the UK last year for the 25th anniversary.

She said she “wouldn’t want to be away” from her two children with Primeval actor Andrew-Lee Potts.

The band is now known as S Club and features Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara and Bradley McIntosh who will be playing US dates next month.

Asked if she has had support from other members of the band for Dancing On Ice, Spearritt said: “I’ve just been getting my head down and focusing on the dancing… I don’t even know who’s coming to the first show but obviously it’ll be my family.”

Other celebrities in the lineup this year include ski jumper and former Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, radio presenter Adele Roberts, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford.

Dancing On Ice returns on Sunday at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.