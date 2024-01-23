Sex Education star Gatwa debuted as the 15th Doctor in the third 60th anniversary Doctor Who special - “The Giggle” in December 2023 alongside David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

He then appeared alongside former Coronation Street star Gibson (Ruby Sunday) in his first full Doctor Who episode on Christmas Day in The Church On Ruby Road.

Ncuti Gatwa spotted filming Doctor Who in South Wales

Gatwa and Gibson are set to return in May for the latest series of the BBC's Doctor Who.

All episodes for that series have already reportedly been shot and it seems filming is already underway for the next series.

Film crews, along with Gatwa and the Tardis were spotted at Penarth Pier in south Wales on Monday (January 22).

The Pier had been transformed into an 1950s/60s American cinema called the Palazzo with a sign on the front explaining it was showing the Rock Hudson film “The Harvest Bringer”.

To complete the look there were Cadillacs and other classic American cars parked in front of the cinema.

Millie Gibson allegedly axed from Doctor Who

Gibson, who plays Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who, first appeared alongside Gatwa in the 2023 Christmas special.

The trailer released following the Doctor Who Christmas special for the upcoming series showed Gibson as the 15th Doctors companion as they go on adventures through time and space in the Tardis.

But it appears Gibson's time in the Tardis may be short lived, with The Mirror reporting Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has made the decision to conclude the story arc for her character Ruby Sunday after just one series.

Varada Sethu to replace Millie Gibson on Doctor Who

It appears Davies has already found his next companion for Gatwa's Doctor in the form of actress Varada Sethu, according to The Mirror.

Sethu is best known for her role as Cinta in the Star Wars spin-off Andor which was released on Disney+ back in 2022.

The Mirror recently revealed the Andor star would be replacing Gibson as the 15th Doctor’s new sidekick.

However, the BBC and/or Davies are yet to officially confirm Gibson's exit or Sethu's casting.

Was lucky enough yesterday to tick off something on the bucket list. Seeing Doctor Who being filmed was a dream come true. Despite the rain... #dwsr #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/HZwPTof6mf — Joel (@mpflydalenorth) January 23, 2024

Varada Sethu spotted filming alongside Ncuti Gatwa for Doctor Who

These rumours have gained momentum after Sethu was spotted filming alongside Gatwa in Penarth for Doctor Who.

Pictures of the pair in action have been shared on social media and in The Mirror all but confirming Sethu's appearance in Doctor Who in some form.

Filming for Doctor Who was set to take place at the Penarth Pier on Monday and Tuesday (January 22 and 23).