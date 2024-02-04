Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney is set to perform the burlesque to Big Spender by Shirley Bassey this week and she’ll be singing while she skates with her professional partner.

Tonight’s (February 4) live show will see the remaining celebrities battle it out for Dance Week but Claire Sweeney reportedly has more to think about than her skating and singing.

A source told the Daily Mail that in training this week, Sweeney suffered some injuries as "she really wanted to push herself this week" after the judges asked for “more daring” moves to be added to her future routines.

Claire Sweeney 'completely blindsided' after fall during skating rehearsals

She is said to have hit the ground while practising the dance routine, resulting in a dislocated shoulder and injuring her ribs.

Despite the injuries, she is still thought to be dancing in tonight’s show with professional skate partner Colin Grafton following a “completely last minute” change to her routine.

The source told MailOnline: “Last week, the judges feedback was they wanted to see more speed and to be more daring, which Claire took on board.

“She really wanted to push herself this week, but she pushed herself a bit too much and dislocated her shoulder and hurt her ribs.

“She performed the move twice and was perfect - all of a sudden, she hit the ice. It completely blindsided her.

“Medics have popped her shoulder back in and she’s icing in between rehearsals and taking painkillers as advised.

“She’s still in a lot of pain and they’ve had to change the routine to protect her shoulder. The routine change is completely last minute, so she’s having to learn new moves and of course her confidence has been knocked by the injury.

“However, she’s a real pro and doesn’t want to let anyone down, especially as she’s become such a fan favourite.

“So many people have pulled out previously with similar injuries, so everyone’s rallying around her and have nothing but respect for Claire’s determination.”

Recommended reading:

MailOnline says it has contacted ITV and a representative for Claire for comment while Colin’s agent wasn't available for comment.

How to watch Dancing On Ice tonight

Dancing On Ice will return tonight with fans being able to vote for their favourite celebrities to keep them in the competition.

To watch the live show, you'll need to tune into ITV1 or ITVX at 6.20pm. The show will run until 8pm.