Holly Willoughby has referenced last week’s Dancing On Ice episode as she shared her outfit for this week.
Last week, she was forced to apologise live on air after seemingly swearing during Sunday's (January 28) episode of Dancing on Ice.
While introducing Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi and her partner Sylvain Longchambon, who performed to a Beetlejuice theme for Movie Week, Stephen Mulhern scared Willoughby forcing her to mutter what fans thought was "f*** off".
As she revealed her outfit for tonight’s show (February 4), Willoughby poked fun at the supposed blunder by starting the caption to her Instagram post with “This is Big Brother… Please do not swear”.
This is a reference to the phrase Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best would say when they broadcast live shows as part of the most recent series.
They reminded contestants not to swear during the live segments as the rest of the show was pre-recorded.
Holly Willoughby apologised as viewers thought she said ‘naughty word’ on air
People watching last week's show took to social media to point out the blunder.
Following the incident, Willoughby apologised clarifying she hadn't used the "naughty word" people thought she'd said.
Willoughby said: "Now a little bit earlier on Stephen may have made me jump and I think it might have sounded like a naughty word slipped out.
"I don't think I did, but I'm sorry if that's what you thought you heard.
"But I don't think I did, I'll have to watch it back on ITV player because that's where you can watch these things back."
