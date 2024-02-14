The duo from Nottingham went down in British sporting history when they skated at the 1984 Winter Games to Ravel’s Bolero at the Zetra Olympic Hall in Sarajevo.

Torvill and Dean have announced their retirement from skating together and shared that they will embark on a final UK tour in 2025.

After years of success in skating and their contributions to the skating show Dancing On Ice, you might not know how old the duo now are.

How old are Torvill and Dean?





Jayne Torvill is 66 years old while Christopher Dean is slightly younger at 65 years of age.

The pair have announced they will be retiring after one final UK tour so fans can look forward to their last performances on the ice.

Shows are scheduled to take place across the UK next year in cities such as Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

On this day - Valentine’s Day 1984, @torvillanddean turned in a flawless performance. 😍 pic.twitter.com/YcMHzr3lYy — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) February 14, 2017

Reflecting on how their golden moment inspired more appreciation of ice skating, Dean told the PA news agency: “That was really a launching pad of then going off to do other things.

“Touring around the world, skating in front of hundreds of thousands of people and then Dancing On Ice starting up because of winning the Olympics.”

Reflecting on the decision to draw things to a close, Dean said: “I think there comes a time when you know.

Recommended reading:

“We’re not spring chickens any more. We’re still able to do it to a certain degree that we feel good about it, but that will go.

“So I think this is the right time for us to be able to do that and go and skate and do some of the old routines, be very nostalgic, but then do some new fun, upbeat (dances) with friends of ours from the skating world and from Dancing On Ice.

“We’re looking at it as a celebration.”