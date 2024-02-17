The SFS is set to take effect in 2025, replacing European Union payments that had been worth over £300m a year to Welsh farms.

The Welsh government says the sustainable farming scheme aims to "keep farmers farming" and "safeguard the environment".

"The final consultation on the scheme is still open and we encourage everyone to reply with their views by 7 March," a spokesperson said.

"No final decision will be taken on the scheme until after the consultation has taken place, and we will listen carefully to all views."

I’m trying to see the Welsh farming policy from the government’s point of view. And I just can’t. It’s completely daft. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) February 17, 2024

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones previously said: “Welsh Government proposals go some way to enabling tenant farmers to access the scheme. But it is important to recognise that this is not equal access and tenant farmers remain disadvantaged by the latest Sustainable Farming Scheme proposals.

“Tenant farmers may not have to meet the 10% tree cover requirement but critically, nor will they be able to access the associated component of the Universal Baseline Payment.

"In trying to address one issue, the inability of many tenant farmers to meet the 10% requirement due to the nature of their tenancy agreement, the Welsh Government has now created another issue in that the Universal Baseline Payment tenant farmers receive, will be lower than it would be if they owned a similar hectarage of land. It is simply unacceptable to disadvantage the tenanted sector in this way.”

Mr Jones added: “During the course of the meeting, tenant farmers also raised concerns about their ability to deliver a number of the other Universal Actions including ponds and scrapes and the requirement to maintain traditional farm buildings in a stable condition.

It was highlighted that the need to get permission to undertake a number of the actions had the potential to weaken the position of tenants with their landlord. Overall, it remains clear that the Universal Actions proposed by the Welsh Government are far from universal – in that they are not possible for all farmers to undertake.

“Tenant farmers are also very concerned about the Welsh Government’s proposed payment methodology and the move to pay the Universal Baseline Payment based on costs incurred and income foregone calculations.

"This, together with the fact that there is only a time-limited stability mechanism, is likely to jeopardise many farm businesses, particularly tenant farmers with rent to pay and more limited diversification opportunities.”

Welsh farmers protest the proposals

More than 80 tractors disrupted traffic on a motorway between Carmarthen and Pont Abraham in Wales on Friday as part of a protest against government plans to change how farming is funded.

Some of the tractors had signs attached reading "no farmers, no food" as the agricultural workers sought to remind people of their important role in day-to-day life.

The farmers' protests in Wales come after recent demonstrations by farmers in France - which was also supported by Clarkson - and in many European countries, who are opposed to their governments' regulations and are concerned about a fall in income amid rising costs.