Dancing on Ice returned to television screens across the UK on Sunday, January 14 on ITV.

The usual judging panel of Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse along with figure skating World Champions Jayne Torvill and Christoper Dean are back for the 2024 series of Dancing on Ice.

Holly Willoughby has also returned for the latest series but is joined by a new co-host - Deal or No Deal's Stephen Mulhern.

Who's on Dancing on Ice 2024?

The 12 celebrities who are taking part in Dancing on Ice 2024 are:

Ricky Hatton MBE (World Champion boxer)

Claire Sweeney (Coronation Street)

Hannah Spearritt (S Club 7)

Amber Davies (Love Island winner and West End performer)

Greg Rutherford MBE (Olympic Gold Medalist in Long Jump)

Miles Nazaire (Made in Chelsea)

Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards (Olympic ski jumper)

Lou Sanders (Comedian)

Ricky Norwood (EastEnders)

Adele Roberts (DJ and broadcaster)

Ryan Thomas (Actor - formerly from Coronation Street)

Roxy Shahidi (Emmerdale)

Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb - who revealed last year he and his husband Daniel Lustig were stepping away from the Channel 4 show - had been set to take part in Dancing on Ice 2024, but was forced to withdraw after sustaining an ankle injury during training.

He has been replaced by Olympic ski jumper Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards.

Who has been eliminated from Dancing on Ice 2024 so far?





So far there have been five celebrities eliminated from the 2024 series of Dancing on Ice:

Week 2 - Ricky Hatton

Week 3 - Hannah Spearritt

Week 4 - Claire Sweeney

Week 5 - Lou Sanders

Week 5 - Roxy Shahidi

When is Dancing on Ice on tonight?

The remaining seven celebrities will take to the ice again tonight (Sunday, February 18) for 'Personal Week'.

The celebrities and their professional partners have revealed the songs they will be skating to ahead of tonight's episode of Dancing on Ice:

Amber Davies and Simon Senecal: Mama by Spice Girls

Greg Rutherford and Vanessa James: The Greatest Show by Panic! at the Disco

Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer: All Along the Watchtower by Jimi Hendrix

Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards and Vicky Ogden: Jump by Van Halen

Ricky Norwood and Annette Dytrt: Three Little Birds by Bob Marley and The Wailers

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty: Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy: Easy by Dougie James

Week 6 of Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (Sunday, February 18) at 6.25pm and is scheduled to run until 8pm.