The six remaining celebrities and their professional skating partners will be hoping to impress judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Oti Mabuse once more - plus American figure skater Johnny Weir joins the panel as a special guest again.

Speaking about his recent appearances on the ITV series, he said: “It's wonderful to be able to lend my voice to something that is such a phenomenal platform for skating in the UK.

The two-time Olympian told Virgin Radio UK: "Believe me, everyone in the skating world knows about Dancing on Ice. So to be the one foreign person that's been selected to come by this season, it just really it's an honour. And that means a lot to me."

Dancing on Ice week 7 songs revealed

Dancing on Ice has revealed the songs for "Guilty Pleasure Week". Tonight's choices are:

Amber Davies and Simon Senecal - Waterloo by ABBA

Greg Rutherford and Vanessa James- Bye Bye Bye by NSYNC

Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer - Genie In A Bottle by Christina Aguilera

Eddie Edwards and Vicky Ogden - What Makes You Beautiful by One Direction

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty - You're My World by Jane McDonald

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy - Club Tropicana by WHAM!

What time is Dancing on Ice on TV tonight?





Dancing on Ice will be on ITV1 and ITVX from 6.30pm until 8pm this evening (February 25).

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will continue to host series 16 as usual.

Who left Dancing on Ice last week?





EastEnders star Ricky Norwood became the latest celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice last weekend (February 18).

The judges sent him home after being in the skate-off against Love Island’s Amber Davies, where he performed along to Three Little Birds with professional skating partner Annette Dytrt.