This is the second week the Britain’s Got Talent winner has been absent.

As his temporary replacement, American figure skater Johnny Weir joined the rest of the judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Oti Mabuse instead.

Ashley has been part of the Dancing on Ice judges panel since 2018, after leaving Dance Dance Dance which was hosted by Alesha Dixon and Will Best.

But has he left the popular skating show for good?

Why has Ashley Banjo been replaced on Dancing on Ice?





Two-time Olympian Johnny has been standing in for Ashley while he takes a break from Dancing on Ice, due to his tour commitments with Diversity, in what is being described as their “biggest tour yet”, reports Radio Times.

However, the dance group had to cancel their show in Sheffield last week (February 18) due to Ashley sustaining an injury during a matinee performance.

Posting on his Instagram page, Ashley wrote: “We’re all absolutely gutted about tonight’s show in Sheffield… I’m currently struggling to walk let alone dance with the injury. Hence why we have had to postpone so close to the show. But we’re doing our best to work it out and get the shows back on track as soon as we can.

“We’re so sorry to everyone who has already made their way to the venue. I promise you this is not a decision taken lightly.

“And I know how disappointing it is for a show to be cancelled last minute. If there was any other way, we would’ve have made it work.”

Since then, Diversity has also had to reschedule their shows in Leicester and Llandudno until later in the year.

When is Ashley Banjo back on Dancing on Ice?





The 35-year-old is expected to return to Dancing on Ice for the semi-final on Sunday, March 3.

Dancing on Ice airs tonight on ITV1 and ITVX from 6.30pm.