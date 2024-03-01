With lots of Easter chocolate dominating supermarket shelves at the minute, you might be wondering which treats to buy for yourself or your loved ones.
Each year there is plenty to choose from and there are even cute little chocolate characters like chocolate puppies.
Aldi and Marks & Spencer (M&S) both have some hollow chocolate dogs on shelves for Easter this year and I decided to give them both a try to see which one is best.
Both supermarkets have a few options when it comes to chocolate dogs but I tried M&S’ Curly the Puppy and Aldi’s Charlie the Chocolate Labrador and Honey the Golden Retriever and this is what I thought.
Aldi’s chocolate dogs – what I thought
Charlie the Chocolate Labrador
Price: £2.99
The milk and white chocolate dog took me back to my childhood as it tastes to me like the chocolate coins you get in a small net bag.
I think the blend of white and milk chocolate works well and I’m glad there was plenty of white chocolate within it as I think that helped tone down the richness of the milk chocolate which worked well for me.
Having said that, this chocolate didn’t blow my socks off with its flavour so I wouldn’t rush to have it again.
Honey the Golden Retriever
Price: £2.99
Now, if you’re a fan of Cadbury’s Caramilk chocolate, I think you’ll like this one.
I think it’s quite a good dupe for the Cadbury version and it comes in the shape of a cute dog so it’s a win-win if you like that kind of chocolate.
Caramilk isn’t my favourite but I will eat it in small doses as I find it gets a bit sickly and I found that with this Aldi chocolate too.
The Aldi Golden Retriever chocolate has quite a strong taste and I would have preferred it to be white chocolate.
What I thought about M&S’ Curly the Puppy chocolate treat
Price: £6
The M&S chocolate puppy is definitely my favourite of the three but I do wish it had some more white chocolate running through it.
That being said, I’m not sure it’s quite worth £6. However, it is a decent size and makes for a nice Easter treat.
All the chocolate puppies can be found in Aldi and Marks & Spencer stores now.
