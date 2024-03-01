Each year there is plenty to choose from and there are even cute little chocolate characters like chocolate puppies.

Aldi and Marks & Spencer (M&S) both have some hollow chocolate dogs on shelves for Easter this year and I decided to give them both a try to see which one is best.

Both supermarkets have a few options when it comes to chocolate dogs but I tried M&S’ Curly the Puppy and Aldi’s Charlie the Chocolate Labrador and Honey the Golden Retriever and this is what I thought.

Aldi’s chocolate dogs – what I thought

Charlie the Chocolate Labrador

Price: £2.99

You can buy your own Charlie the Chocolate Labrador at Aldi (Image: Newsquest)

The milk and white chocolate dog took me back to my childhood as it tastes to me like the chocolate coins you get in a small net bag.

I think the blend of white and milk chocolate works well and I’m glad there was plenty of white chocolate within it as I think that helped tone down the richness of the milk chocolate which worked well for me.

Having said that, this chocolate didn’t blow my socks off with its flavour so I wouldn’t rush to have it again.

Honey the Golden Retriever

Price: £2.99

I think this chocolate dog is a good Cadbury Caramilk dupe (Image: Newsquest)

Now, if you’re a fan of Cadbury’s Caramilk chocolate, I think you’ll like this one.

I think it’s quite a good dupe for the Cadbury version and it comes in the shape of a cute dog so it’s a win-win if you like that kind of chocolate.

Caramilk isn’t my favourite but I will eat it in small doses as I find it gets a bit sickly and I found that with this Aldi chocolate too.

The Aldi Golden Retriever chocolate has quite a strong taste and I would have preferred it to be white chocolate.

Recommended reading:

What I thought about M&S’ Curly the Puppy chocolate treat

Price: £6

M&S is selling some chocolate dogs this Easter including Curly the Puppy (Image: Newsquest)

The M&S chocolate puppy is definitely my favourite of the three but I do wish it had some more white chocolate running through it.

That being said, I’m not sure it’s quite worth £6. However, it is a decent size and makes for a nice Easter treat.

All the chocolate puppies can be found in Aldi and Marks & Spencer stores now.