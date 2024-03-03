This series has been the first with Holly Willoughby hosting beside Stephen Mulhern who has replaced Phillip Schofield.

Celebrities such as Greg Rutherford and Adele Roberts continue their stint on the show and the final isn’t far away now.

When is the Dancing On Ice final 2024?





There are five celebrities left in the competition, at the time of writing, and the final is very close.

Here are the remaining contestants:

Ryan and Amani

Miles and Vanessa

Greg and Vanessa

Amber and Simon

Adele and Mark

The celebrities must impress the viewers at home to receive enough votes to remain in the competition.

The Dancing On Ice final is taking place on Sunday, March 10 which is also Mother’s Day.

Airing at 6.30pm on ITV1, viewers will see the winner lift the trophy.

It will be the last time the celebrities get to impress and do all they can to get their hands on the trophy.

That means tonight’s episode (March 3) is the semi-final and it's flying week.

Tonight, the contestants will continue to show off the skills they’ve learnt during the competition.

Here are the songs the contestants will be skating to this week:

Ryan and Amani – Ain’t That a Kick in the Head? by Robbie Williams

Miles and Vanessa – Feeling Good by Michael Bublé

Greg and Vanessa – A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay

Amber and Simon – Wildest Dreams by Taylor Swift

Adele and Mark – Rise Like a Phoenix by Conchita Wurst

To watch the Dancing On Ice semi-final, tune into ITV1 or ITVX at 6.30pm tonight.