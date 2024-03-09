Casualty has been part of BBC programming since 1986, making it the worlds longest running medical drama series.

Over the years the show has featured the likes of Bradley Walsh (Cam Mickelthwaite), Derek Thompson (Charlie Fairhead) and Georgia Taylor (Ruth Winters).

BBC allegedly set to axe Casualty

Filming for series 39 of the show is currently underway, but crew members now expect series 40 to be their last, according to The Sun.

A Casualty insider, speaking to The Sun, said: “Never mind on life support, it feels like Casualty has now received its death warrant.

“The official messaging is that all is well because the show was recently recommissioned for two more years.

“But when that new round of contracts were signed, the feedback was ‘two years, then we’re done’.

“To be honest, no one was very surprised. The writing has been on the wall for a while now.”

In September, the BBC revealed it would be reducing the number of episodes in future series due to pressures amid the cost of living crisis.

Now it appears it could be axed completely.

The news comes just years after sister show Holby City, which was set in the same fictional hospital as Casualty, concluded in March 2022 after 23 years.

Casualty’s demise would mean the BBC’s only continuing drama would be EastEnders.

It's business as usual for Casualty staff at the moment, according to The Sun, while they carry on with filming of series 39.

Series 38 will come to an end in July, with new episodes to air after that.

The news outlet's insider added: "But the general word to everyone was ‘two more years then bye’ and ‘we’ve got two more years’.

“The contracts are rolling, so don’t have an expiry date on them, so you never know, things could be extended again.

“But the feeling on set is that at least they’ve had a bit of warning, unlike the Doctors production who had four months to try and find new work.

“That felt totally out the blue as they hadn’t experienced any of the budget cuts or ratings dips ­— unlike Casualty has.”

The source continued: “Casualty isn’t sold worldwide like some of the BBC’s other programmes, so doesn’t really make a lot of money for the Corporation.

“Apart from Doctor Who and other BBC Wales programmes, it’s also the only show they regularly film at Roath Lock studios in Cardiff, so could even mean freeing up an entire studio space there too.”

RECOMMENEDED READING:

"Casualty isn't going anywhere" says BBC

Despite claims Casualty is coming to an end in the coming years, the BBC has said it is here to stay.

BBC, in The Sun, said: "Casualty isn’t going anywhere.

“The latest recommission is simply part of the normal business cycle."

BBC have been contacted for further comment.

You can watch Casualty on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday nights.