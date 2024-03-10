The Dancing on Ice final is set to take place tonight (Sunday, March 10).

The usual judging panel of Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse along with figure skating World Champions Jayne Torvill and Christoper Dean will return for the final time this series.

While Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will be back as hosts.

Greg Rutherford was paired up with professional skater Vanessa James for the 2024 series of Dancing on Ice. (Image: ITV)

But one person who will not be there is Rutherford.

Greg Rutherford forced to withdraw from Dancing on Ice 2024 final

Rutherford was one of four celebrities to make it through to the final of Dancing on Ice 2024 along with Adele Roberts, Ryan Thomas and Mile Nazaire.

But just hours before the show Daning on Ice officials revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that Rutherford had been forced to withdraw after sustaining an injury during rehearsals for the final.

(1/3) Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series. — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 10, 2024

Dancing on Ice, on X, said: "Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

"Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

"We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery. We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing on Ice family. #DancingOnIce."

What time is the Dancing on Ice final on tonight?

The remaining three celebrities will take to the ice for the final time tonight (Sunday, March 10).

The celebrities and their professional partners have revealed the songs they will be skating to in tonight's Dancing on Ice final:

Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer: Turn to Stone by Ingrid Michaelson

Adele Roberts and Mark Hanretty: Texas Hold 'Em by Beyonce

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy: Believer by Imagine Dragons

The Dancing on Ice 2024 final airs on ITV1 and ITVX tonight (Sunday, March 10) at 6.25pm and is scheduled to run until 8pm.