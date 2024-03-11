The soap star made it to the ITV final on Sunday (March 10) and was up against Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire, who came second, and broadcaster Adele Roberts who landed third place.

After hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern announced the winners, a shocked Ryan told them: “I’m speechless.”

Amani thanked him for “making this happen” to which Ryan said he was “happy” for her as he felt she had put in “so much hard work” to train him.

This year’s competition marked Amani’s first year as a professional skater on the show, after previously working on the German version.

Dancing on Ice winner Ryan Thomas dedicates trophy to Greg Rutherford

During his winner’s speech, Ryan dedicated his trophy to retired Olympian Greg Rutherford who had to pull out of the final only hours before after suffering a “significant injury” during rehearsals.

He said: “Listen Greg, if you’re watching this at home, this trophy is for you mate.”

Ryan added: “I’m so happy, thank you to the public at home, the only reason I’m here is because of you guys, so thank you for all your love and support.”

During the last show of the series, the couples all delivered one final special performance while Ryan and Miles both performed routines inspired by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s famous Bolero.

Ryan pulled out all the stops for his warrior-themed finale routine with Amani, which included a host of other ice skaters.

Their powerful performance to Believer by Imagine Dragons, which featured dramatic lifts and spins, secured them a perfect 40 from the judges.

Judge Christopher said: “You put your heart and soul into that right from the beginning, you left it all out there on the ice.”

After the pair performed their version of the Bolero, Jayne described it as “beautiful”, adding: “I loved all the little moments from the original routine, it was seamless, well done.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Jayne and Christopher winning gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo with the iconic dance.

ITV viewers praise Dancing on Ice’s Ryan Thomas for being ‘most improved skater’

Sharing their thoughts about Ryan being crowned the Dancing on Ice champion on Sunday, one person posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Happy to see Ryan Thomas win #DancingOnIce he was my winner from the start”

“Oh @ryanjamesthomas that Bolero was incredible best by far #RyanThomas to win #DancingOnIce,” added another.

This fan wrote: “Incredible performance @ryanjamesthomas smashed that #DancingOnIce my winner #RyanThomas”

Someone said: “Deserved winner,from complete novice to the 2 outstanding performances this evening!!! Amazing!! Well done ryan and amani!!!”

“The most surprising thing about this final is that Ryan Thomas gave a far better skate than Miles and Vanessa. #DancingOnIce,” commented one account.

A user tweeted: “Ryan is the most improved skater and has done amazingly well. A well deserved winner. Miles and Vanessa were great from the beginning and for me that's not what Dancng on Ice is all about. Its all about who's transformed into a skater.”

Posting about Ryan’s winner's speech, a viewer went on to say: “Very respectful Ryan was towards injured Greg could have been a fantastic finale between those two.”

Ryan ‘just pulled it out of the bag tonight” stated this person.

They added: “Well done. A worthy winner. I thought it would be between Ryan and Greg, as both had never been in a dance off.”