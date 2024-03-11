Taking to his Instagram stories this afternoon (March 11), the Olympic Gold Medallist shared a selfie of himself in bed with the caption: “Recovery sort of starts now… after a pretty rough first night, I’m looking forward to getting everything sorted and sewn up so I can get back to normal.

“Thank you all so much for your kind messages”. He added a red heart emoji at the end of the message too.

Greg Rutherford forced to pull out of Dancing On Ice final

Rutherford didn’t take part in the final of Dancing On Ice after sustaining a ‘significant injury’ in rehearsals.

Although fans still aren’t sure exactly what happened to him, Rutherford has kept them updated on his official Instagram account and seems to be in good spirits despite the injury.

In a video posted to Instagram, in which he appeared to be receiving treatment from a paramedic, he said: “I know this looks very dramatic, and everything else.

“Sadly, I picked up a big injury in rehearsals. I’m on my way to the hospital so I will not be performing on Dancing On Ice tonight.

“I am devastated but these things happen. So stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated. What a nightmare way for this to finish.”

Before the show, Rutherford shared a good luck message with the remaining finalists.

After his injury update today (March 11), he congratulated Ryan Thomas on becoming the 2024 Dancing On Ice champion.