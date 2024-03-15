In recent years, the brand has become infamous for creating brilliant quality products inspired by designer brands but without the hefty price tag.

I have been fortunate enough to try a lot of Aldi’s Lacura dupes, from the likes of Rare Beauty, Dior and YSL skincare all of which have become a stable part of my make-up and skincare routine.

Now, Aldi has created a collection of new beauty dupes, this time taking inspiration from the likes of skincare brands Ouai and The Ordinary as well as global superstar Rihanna’s Fenty make-up line.

Each of the brands has taken the internet by storm in recent times, with Ouai going viral for its creamy body lotion, The Ordinary for its haircare products and Fenty for its perfectly glossy lip glosses.

Although beauty fans will soon be able to get their hands on the Aldi dupes, I was lucky enough to get an early sneak peek into the next collection, here’s what I thought.

I tried Aldi’s Fenty, Ouai and The Ordinary dupes- Here’s what I thought

RiRi’s Fenty make-up line has gripped beauty fans around the world since its creation back in 2019 with its pigmented colours and impressive shade range.

Now, Aldi is hoping to match Fenty with their versions of the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint and two of Riri’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminzer.

Starting with Aldi’s Lacura Perfect Skin Tint (£4.99) inspired by the Blurring Skin Tint, the product aims to offer ‘lightweight tinted moisturised’ for buildable coverage to create an “effortlessly even skin tone.”

Aldi’s Lacura Perfect Skin Tint. (Image: Newsquest)

Applying the skin tint, I quickly noticed that it did at first feel quite thick but with a little bit of blending, it melted into the skin and didn’t feel clingy or cakey in any way.

The tint, although slightly matte, helps create a very nice natural look that you can easily build upon without it shifting or moving when blending.

The biggest positive I found for Aldi’s skin tint was the very handy compact size that made it perfect for travelling or on the go, plus the lid is very secure making all worries of spillage vanish.

Moving on to the lips, Aldi’s Lacura Lip Gloss Boss (£3.99) inspired by Fenty’s Gloss Bomb comes in two shades, Pretty in Pink and Gloss Boss.

Lacura Lip Gloss Boss (Image: Newsquest)

The glosses promise to ‘deliver the perfect amount of shine and hydration’ while creating ‘fuller and smoother’ lips.

Both Lip Gloss Boss apply so smoothly, with no clumps that can sometimes happen with lip products and the best part of all, the glosses don’t feel sticky or gooey, instead, they help make the lips look healthy and shiny without looking wet.

The Pretty in Pink shade is perfect for bringing a natural look together while the Gloss Boss is the exact shade to move into a night look with a darker and more glittery look.

Aldi’s next dupe comes from the Lacura Body Crème and Lacura Scalp and Body Scrub (£3.99) inspired by brand Ouai.

Starting with the scrub uses sugar crystals and coconut oil to gently exfoliate the skin without being too harsh.

I did find that you have to break up the scrub slightly at first just as it was quite packed in, but once it was broken up it felt smooth and almost creamy when applied to the skin.

A little goes a very long way and the scrub does not feel harsh or scratchy on the skin, it's at just the right level that leaves the skin feeling fresh and healthy.

On to the body crème, this product was filled to the rim, Aldi made sure there was no wastage and that you got your money’s worth.

Lacura’s Multi-Peptide Serum (£3.99) and the Lacura Hydrate & Moisturise Scalp Serum (£3.99). (Image: Newsquest)

The crème smells amazing, not too sweet and more floral, and leaves the skin feeling smooth, and moisturised and dries down quickly to give your skin a healthy glow.

Finally, Aldi’s versions of The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Hair Density Serum and The Ordinary’s Natural Moisturising Factors + HA Scalp Serum with Lacura’s Multi-Peptide Serum (£3.99) and the Lacura Hydrate & Moisturise Scalp Serum (£3.99).

As someone who typically does not use hair serum, I was curious as to what these products had to offer, and I was pleasantly surprised.

I tried out both and while I thought they each did their job and made my hair feel healthier and stronger, one just topped the other.

The Hydrate & Moisturise Scalp Serum seemed to help my hair feel as if I’d used a moisturising hair mask every day but with much less work, just applying a few drops and leaving it to do its job overnight.

Aldi’s new beauty dupes are available in stores nationwide from March 17.