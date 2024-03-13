Aldi brings out plenty of sweet treats every Easter and this year is no different with its selection of chocolate eggs and goodies.
If you’re looking for an Easter tipple to celebrate with, the supermarket is also launching the alcoholic Ballycastle Chocolate Crème drink and I gave it a try before it hits shelves.
Aldi says the drink tastes just like a Cadbury Creme Egg but I have to disagree – here’s what I thought when I tried it.
Aldi to launch new Chocolate Crème drink but what is it really like?
When I saw the packaging and found out the Aldi drink was meant to taste just like a Cadbury Creme Egg, I got quite excited because I’ve not seen anything like it before.
However, the drink didn’t taste like a Cadbury Creme Egg and instead tasted like tiramisu to me which isn’t all bad but it was a little sickly.
I was disappointed to find out that it was just a chocolatey flavour with no sign of a Cadbury Creme Egg flavour like Aldi had promised.
I tried the drink on its own and found it’s quite a rich drink and a bit too strong for me but it’s creamy and a decent-sized bottle (70cl) if you do fancy giving it a try.
I think it could be interesting to add it to another drink like a hot chocolate to create a twist on the hot beverage like I’ve previously done with Baileys.
Aldi recommends enjoying the drink over ice or within a chocolate-inspired cocktail.
When can you buy the new Chocolate Crème drink from Aldi?
If you’d like to try it out for yourself, here’s how you can get your hands on a bottle.
The Aldi drink will be available for £7.69 a bottle in stores nationwide from Thursday, March 14.
Customers can also get theirs via Click & Collect from Thursday.
Aldi has released several other Ballycastle bottles including the Ballycastle Blonde Chocolate, Ballycastle Raspberry Ripple and more.
