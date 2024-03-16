The supermarket has said this is due to experiencing “technical issues” which are affecting some stores, the online delivery service and “ability to contact customers.”

Sainsbury's has also said because of this matter, they will “not be able to fulfil the vast majority of today's Groceries Online deliveries.”

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, @sainsburys said: “We're experiencing technical issues affecting some stores, our Groceries Online service and our ability to contact customers. Unfortunately, we will not be able to fulfil the vast majority of today's Groceries Online deliveries. (cont...)

“We are working hard to fix the issue and apologise to our customers for the inconvenience. We will contact customers proactively to rebook orders as soon as we can.”

There have been problems with contactless payments due to an error with an overnight software update, although all stores were open as usual and chip and pin and cash transactions were working, a spokesperson told the PA news agency.

Replying to the tweet, many customers have shared their concerns.

One said: “Well thanks Sainsburys. What a disappointment. sat here like a plum since 6.55 and just seen this. I'll be off to @Tesco in that case.”

Another added: “Can someone please tell me what is happening with my order and delivery! waiting on baby formula with this order!"

This person wrote: “That’s annoying as we have a delivery pass ?”

Someone asked: “Can you confirm if our delivery will be rebooked for ASAP, or will our slot be cancelled?”

A customer posted: “Will we be able to return the items we no longer need (as they were needed for this weekend) and get a refund because we've had to go and re-buy them elsewhere? A pretty big chunk of my shopping was for events this weekend.”

Sainsbury's responded: “sorry your affected by the issues. No orders will be going out today and once the systems are fixed, your order will be cancelled. Please place a new order from Monday onwards.”