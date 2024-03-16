The supermarket said some stores were affected as well as the online delivery service and its “ability to contact customers.”

Sainsbury's also said because of this matter, they would “not be able to fulfil the vast majority of today's Groceries Online deliveries.”

Now though, the supermarket has confirmed that the issues have been resolved.

Sainsbury's issues apology for problems caused by "technical issues"





Posting to X, formerly Twitter, the supermarket said: “We can confirm that contactless payments are now back up and running in all our stores, alongside all other forms of payment. Our Groceries Online ordering system is working as normal and customers can place an order for delivery anytime from tomorrow.”

In a separate post, Sainsbury’s added: “We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by technical issues today - thank you for bearing with us.”

Earlier today, the problems with contactless payments were due to an error with an overnight software update and all stores were open as usual and chip and pin and cash transactions were working, a spokesperson told the PA news agency.

This evening’s update from the supermarket has sparked queries from customers and Sainsbury’s has been replying with solutions.

One X user asked: “Will my voucher used for todays shop automatically be reissued or do I need to contact someone? Thanks”

The supermarket replied saying the “voucher should be returned to your online wallet in the next few days.”

Another customer asked if the “smart shop and gift card redemption” services would be an option tomorrow (March 17) to which Sainsbury’s replied: “This should be up and running now.”

Sainsbury's wasn't the only supermarket experiencing issues today as Tesco also had "technical issues" which led to problems with its grocery deliveries.