With chocolate available in all shapes and sizes, I decided to taste test a few bits from the supermarket’s Easter range.

If you’re wondering which chocolate to treat yourself or a loved one with, this might just help you out.

From chocolate bunnies to tiny chocolate eggs, here’s what I thought about the chocolate I tried from Aldi’s Easter range.

I taste-tested some of Aldi’s Easter range and this is what I thought

Luxury Egg Box

Price: £5.99

These Luxury Eggs come in a range of flavours and are a real treat (Image: Newsquest)

This box of tiny filled eggs is a little more boujee than your average Easter egg and they have a good selection of flavours so they make the ideal treat for a loved one.

You get 12 small eggs which all have either a caramel centre or are filled with ganache or smooth biscuit butter.

I love that you get to try a few different flavours with this box and they’d make a nice gift alone or with a bigger Easter treat or flowers.

Mini Eggs Gift Box

Price: £3.49

I wasn't keen on the flavours of the eggs in this gift box (Image: Newsquest)

I normally like Swiss chocolate but these chocolate eggs were filled with flavours I wasn’t keen on including a nutty variety.

However, they make a nice small gift for Easter time and the packaging is really cute with the eggs being placed in their own nest.

They could be ideal for an Easter egg hunt due to their size and because you get 12 eggs in a pack.

Bunny Feelings

Price: £1.99

These chocolates are a nice way to show someone you care this Easter (Image: Newsquest)

This pack of five solid milk chocolate bunnies is really sweet for all ages.

They’re all different shapes and the box has Easter bunny puns on it, including 'you're so bunderful' and 'some bunny loves you', making them a light-hearted gift.

Belgian Milk Chocolate Office Bunnies

Price: £2.99

These chocolate bunnies are perfect for your work bestie (Image: Newsquest)

I think this box of chocolates is a really unique idea and perfect for your work bestie as the bunnies are all wearing ties!

The chocolate bunnies are filled with salted caramel and are quite strong in flavour but the salted caramel makes the rich chocolate more manageable although I couldn’t eat more than a couple at a time.

They’re also available in Belgian Blonde and Belgian Dark chocolate varieties.

Milk Chocolate Truffle Luxury Filled Eggs

Price: £1.99

These eggs tasted just like Lindt chocolate to me and they’re a little moreish just like the Milk Chocolate Bunny – a staple treat at Easter time.

I’d definitely recommend them as nice chocolatey snacks.

Whether you like chocolate in the form of eggs or bunnies, Aldi has plenty to choose from (Image: Newsquest)

Milk Chocolate Bar

Price: 99p

This chocolate bar is pretty standard for a milk chocolate bar and a good size for sharing…or demolishing yourself – whatever you choose.

It’s got sweet doodles of Easter eggs and flowers on the actual chocolate bar which I think is a nice touch.

Milk Chocolate Caramel Sundae

Price: £8.99

The Sundae is also available in a White Chocolate Strawberry variety (Image: Newsquest)

Also available in a White Chocolate Strawberry variety, this chocolate isn’t for the faint-hearted.

The caramel taste is a little overpowering for me but the chocolate toppings were a nice touch.

It’s not something I could eat in one sitting but it’s nice in small doses and it offers a different kind of Easter treat if that’s what you’re looking for.

White Chocolate & Raspberry Marble Egg

Price: £6.99

This pretty Easter egg could be yours for £6.99 (Image: Newsquest)

This chocolate egg is very fruity and almost makes eating chocolate seem a little less naughty.

It’s a really pretty egg with the pink and white marble pattern on both sides and it’s a good size.

An orange chocolate version is also available to buy.

Recommended reading:

Overall, Aldi certainly has plenty to offer with the items mentioned only forming part of the Easter range.

Prices are decent overall so if you’re looking for some unique and tasty treats that won’t break the bank this Easter, I’d recommend having a look at your local Aldi.

With so much variety, I'd recommend trying to be strict with yourself and eating small bits of chocolate at a time or you risk slipping into a food coma.