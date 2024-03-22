It comes as the retired Olympian said the injury which forced him to withdraw from the skating show required a “slightly bigger operation than originally hoped”.

Hours before the medical procedure, Greg appeared on Instagram stories telling his almost 200,000 followers what happened, nearly two weeks after the incident.

The 37-year-old explained “I effectively gave myself a C-section” when he slid through the legs of professional skaters Brendyn Hatfield and Colin Grafton and tore his abdominal muscles.

He added: “I’ve been a bit busy and obviously just recovering from the initial injury before I have the surgery that I hadn’t actually got round to talking about it,” he said, as he walked in the woods with his dogs and partner Susie Verrill.

“Long story short, I leapt through the legs of Brendyn and Colin and managed to tear all of my abs as well as herniate. So I effectively gave myself a C-section.”

He videoed himself in the hospital 30 minutes before his surgery, explaining he may be a “little bit nervous” and that he will have a “new and bigger scar”.

Later, Greg gave an update from his hospital bed in a social media post, saying: “Operation done. Recovery starts here.”

“It was a slightly bigger op than originally hoped, but it’s all sorted.

“Surgeons really happy with his work and I’m excited to get fit again. But for the next few days I’m going to be very sore and doing a lot of nothing.”

It was soap star Ryan Thomas and his ice skating partner Amani Fancy who went on to win the 2024 series after impressing the judges and viewers with a dramatic warrior-themed routine and their interpretation of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s famous Bolero.

Ryan dedicated his winner’s speech to Grey, commenting: “Listen Greg, if you’re watching this at home, this trophy is for you, mate.”